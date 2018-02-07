Concerns have been raised that new labelling regulations in the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill may end up in conflict with EU rules.

The Dáil’s continuing its debate on the legislation, which makes it mandatory to include health warnings on the labels of alcoholic drinks.

Labour’s Alan Kelly says he agrees with the idea of health warnings.

However, he’s warned that the EU is also considering such measures, and Irish law may end up out of sync with Europe.

“I’m not sure if this will actually cut the mustard when it comes to European law.

“I know we have a process to go through, we have a pre-warning for six months and I just want to make sure that, one way or the other, labelling will be in place, and if not through this, at a European level.

