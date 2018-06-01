There was confusion at Dublin airport this morning after the PA became stuck on evacuation mode.

An emergency announcement was being broadcast on loudspeakers asking passengers to evacuate the area.

The airport has confirmed that there was no evacuation – and the alarm was due to a fault in the system.

There is a fault with our PA system at our Pier 1 gates @DublinAirport. The system is stuck on evacuation mode. There is NO evacuation of this area. Our sound engineers are currently investigating. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 1, 2018

The alarm has since been switched off.

People posted videos of the announcement on social media.

It would be great if staff at Dublin airport could provide some directions… pic.twitter.com/igcWlqiStT — S3 (@S3Clarke) June 1, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss