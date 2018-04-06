Conor McGregor’s alleged mugshot revealed

06 April 2018

UFC star Conor McGregor’s mugshot has reportedly been released.

It follows the release of a video that shows the Dublin native leaving a Brooklyn police station in handcuffs after an incident at a UFC event last night in New York.

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

McGregor turned himself in to the American authorities after videos surfaced of the ‘Champ Champ’ allegedly throwing objects at a bus that was holding MMA fighters ahead of UFC 223.

The new father is facing 3 charges of assault and one charge of criminal mischief.

Fellow Dublin fighter 25 year old Cian Cowley with an address at Hyde Park in Dalkey has also been charged in relation to the violence.

UFC boss Dana White has spoken about McGregor since the incident saying that it was the wrong move for the star to make.

"When Conor found out, he loaded up the plane full of guys from Ireland, flew over here, and coordinated this attack." @DanaWhite explains what led to the McGregor incident at Barclays pic.twitter.com/IiGZXnQucW — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 6, 2018

