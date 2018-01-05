The Housing Minister has reappointed Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency.

The move was confirmed in the Government’s official gazette.

Mr Skehan will now continue in the role until the end of this year.

He had faced criticism earlier this week after claiming that some homeless people could be ‘gaming the system’ to get housing.

No evidence families ‘gaming the system’, according to Housing Minister

“He advises on Government policy and how he thinks it might be impacting. It’s fair enough that he can do that, that is his role. It is not for me to criticise him for doing that, it is important that we have different voices in this debate,” he said.

“I have no evidence in my Department of people presenting or trying to ‘game the system’,” he added.

However, Minister Murphy said Mr Skehan may have been referring to the previous Government’s policy.

“Conor was saying that that may have been an unintended consequence of previous Government policy. My commitment is to make sure that we build as many homes as possible to

