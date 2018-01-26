A former basketball coach convicted of sexually abusing teenage boys in the 1980s is to appeal the severity of his sentence today.

Bill Kenneally – from Summerville Avenue in Waterford City – pleaded guilty to 10 sample counts of indecently assaulting 10 boys in Waterford in the 1980s.

The 67-year-old was jailed for 14 years at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Kenneally’s lawyers have lodged an appeal against the severity of that sentence, which is due to be heard in Dublin this morning.

IMAGE: Former basketball coach Bill Kenneally.

– Digital Desk

