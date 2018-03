Cork man dies after workplace accident

12 March 2018

A man in his 40s has been killed in a workplace accident in Cork.

The accident happened at a distillery outside Middleton at around 10am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been brought to Cork University Hospital.

An investigation involving the HSA and Gardaí is now underway.

More to follow.

