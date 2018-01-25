Corkman missing for days in Thailand is found in Bangkok hospital

25 January 2018

By Sandra Quinn

A Corkman who was missing in Thailand for a number of days has been found in hospital.

Mitchelstown man Anthony O’Sullivan has been located in a hospital in Bangkok.

His brother was in Thailand aiding in the search, and confirmed on facebook that Anthony had been found.

54-year-old Anthony from O’Neill Crowley Terrace in Mitchelstown had been missing since January 18. The Department of Foreign Affairs was providing consular assistance to his family.

In an update posted to facebook, Anthony’s brother Martin O’Sullivan said: “Found Anthony…He’s in hospital, will know more when we see him.”

Anthony O’Sullivan

