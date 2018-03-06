A Dublin councillor who says he was slapped in public is blaming the media for the attack.

Dermot Lacey claims he was hit across the back of the head by a random man in a pub on Sunday.

He thinks it happened because people have a distorted view of politicians.

“Of course there are very good journalists, of course, there are journalists who do good work and there are journalists who perform a public service.

“But [some of the stuff] that is being allowed to spread that all politicians are corrupt…and all politicians are in it for themselves – that’s simply not true.”

The councillor tweeted on Monday to say he was “sore and angry” and that would be making a statement to gardaí.

He added in the tweet that “Trendy journalists should be aware of their absolved responsibility.”

