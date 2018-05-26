Count Day: Referendum Live Blog

26 May 2018

Welcome to the Beat 102 103 Referendum Count Day Live Blog. Stay tuned for all the latest news throughout the day.

3.45PM

DÚN LAOGHAIRE – YES

Dún Laoghaire have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 77.1% Yes, 22.9% No.

Dun Laoghaire tally complete- 76.8% YES. An amazing statement for women and a more equal Ireland. Well done to @DLTogether4Yes campaign team fir all their amazing work. #SeparationOfChurchAndState #RepealedThe8th #TogetherForYes pic.twitter.com/UFm6ywMN6l — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) May 26, 2018

DUBLIN BAY NORTH – YES

Dublin Bay North have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 74.7% Yes, 25.3% No.

3.25PM

MEATH EAST – YES

Meath East have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 69.2% Yes, 30.8% No.

MEATH WEST – YES

Meath West have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 64% Yes, 36% No.

ROSCOMMON/GALWAY – YES

Roscommon/Galway have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 57.2% Yes, 42.8% No.

In 2001 when I was living in Brussels, Roscommon voted against getting rid of the death penalty, in 2015 when I'd only been in France just 8 months Roscommon voted against equal marriage. It now looks like Roscommon has voted to #RepealThe8th I'm a #ProudRossie #OutForeign — KarenMcObstreperous (@KarenMMcCormack) May 26, 2018

GALWAY WEST – YES

Galway West have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 65.9% Yes, 34.1% No.

3.20PM

LOUTH – YES

Louth have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 66.6% Yes, 33.4% No.

LIMERICK CITY – YES

Limerick City have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 66.9% Yes, 33.1% No.

3.15PM

KILDARE NORTH – YES

Kildare North have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 73.6% Yes, 26.4% No.

Returning officer for Kildare North Eithne Coughlan announcing the Yes pic.twitter.com/2akM7mS1df — Emma McNamara (@EmmaMMcNamara) May 26, 2018

3.10PM

OFFALY – YES

Offaly have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 58.1% Yes, 41.9% No.

DUBLIN NORTH WEST – YES

Dublin North West have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 73.1% Yes, 26.9% No.

Dublin North West official result 62,270 total electorate. 39,079 total poll. 113 invalid, 38,966 valid poll, 28,477 yes 10,489 no. Or, 73% #together4yes. Well done to the @DublinNWRepeal team who did an absolutely superb job. — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) May 26, 2018

3.00PM

KILDARE SOUTH – YES

Kildare South have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 70.7% Yes, 29.3% No.

And here are the results for Kildare South! pic.twitter.com/AKaS1wN9vR — Fiona OLoughlin (@Fiona_Kildare) May 26, 2018

LIMERICK COUNTY – YES

Limerick County have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 58.1% Yes, 41.9% No.

Disappointed to see such strong NO support in Limerick County (41.9%) and Tipperary (40.9%). But still a majority for YES#RepealedThe8th #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/jKJoT4U2eN — Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) May 26, 2018

CLARE – YES

Clare have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 64.3% Yes, 35.7% No.

2.55PM

TIPPERARY – YES

Tipperary have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 59.1% Yes, 40.9% No.

#Tipperary has voted to repeal the 8th amendment.

The result was declared this afternoon.

59.2% Yes — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

We did it folks. We did it. https://t.co/wneaZavxMz — Tipp Together for Yes (@TipperaryForYes) May 26, 2018

2.50PM

WEXFORD – YES

Wexford have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 68.4% Yes, 31.6% No.

2.45PM

LAOIS – YES

Laois have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 61.4% Yes, 38.6% No.

It's in! Laois has announced YES by 61.35%. We are in favour for the repeal of the 8th amendment. For every person who travelled, we support you ❤️ #RepealedThe8th @LaoisForYes pic.twitter.com/EVW3ZmczCH — AIS-ghair (@ashalinggg) May 26, 2018

2.30PM

WICKLOW – YES

Wicklow have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 74.3% Yes, 25.7% No.

WICKLOW VOTES 74.3% YES! Highest Yes Vote outside of Dublin! — Dr. Anthony ® (@antaineeoin) May 26, 2018

2.25PM

CARLOW/KILKENNY – YES

Carlow/Kilkenny have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 63.5% Yes, 36.5% No.

Carlow and Kilkenny have chosen to repeal the 8th amendment. Returning officer Marie Garrahy has just formally made the announcement. #CarKK18 #CWKK pic.twitter.com/uxGKhmHvWd — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

The official final results from Carlow Kilkenny with 61.7% and Yes vote of 63.5% and No vote of 36.5%. #cwkk #ref8th #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/0SrzG5yvj0 — Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) May 26, 2018

2.20PM

WATERFORD – YES

Waterford are the first south east constituency to declare and have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 69.4% Yes, 30.6% No.

Waterford votes 69.4% Yes. What a result. 😍 — David Cullinane (@davidcullinane) May 26, 2018

https://twitter.com/beat102103/status/1000376846951870470

2.10PM

#DoggiesLoveDemocracy

Yes campaigners joined by a four legged friend in #carlowkilkenny #carkk18 with shouts of 'Dogs for Yes' #8thref pic.twitter.com/PIkYIW9Qij — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 26, 2018

1.50PM

I can’t believe this is real. On a bus, in France, surrounded by people who have no idea what a victory has been achieved in Ireland today.

So proud of my home. #UpTheDéise https://t.co/JJFrcKfpOH — Queen Elsa (@SealGriffin) May 26, 2018

“Today is the first day I’ve felt I can breathe since my diagnosis and lost my daughter.” Amy Walsh (whose daughter Rose was stillborn at Liverpool Women’s Hospital)#8thRef pic.twitter.com/rKCZHsejPg — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018

1.45PM

CORK NORTH CENTRAL – YES

Cork North Central have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 64% Yes, 36% No.

RESULT: Cork North Central Turnout 62.45% YES: 64%

NO: 36%#8thref — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 26, 2018

1.40PM

CORK SOUTH CENTRAL – YES

Cork South Central have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 68.8% Yes, 31.2% No.

Thank you to Cork South Central for your massive 40,071 YES votes! #together4yes — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 26, 2018

1.35PM

DUBLIN CENTRAL – YES

Dublin Central have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 76.5% Yes, 23.5% No.

1.30PM

GALWAY EAST – YES

Galway East have voted to repeal the eighth amendment – 60.2% Yes, 39.8% No.

#8thef result: GALWAY EAST RESULT YES 60.19 PER CENT

NO 39.81 PERCENT TURNOUT 63.4#RepealedThe8th #8threpealed — Ciara Plunkett (@PlunkettCiara) May 26, 2018

1.20PM

All ballot boxes have been opened in Tipperary at this stage and ‪52.5% of votes have been tallied. ‬The Yes side are holding a strong lead with 58.5%‬ of the vote while the No side sit on 41.5 %.

1.15PM

The Health Minister says he will ask the cabinet on Tuesday for permission to draft the legislation. Simon Harris he would like to see the legislation introduced to the Oireachtas in the autumn.

The leader of Fianna Fáil has reassured voters that his party won’t try to block abortion legislation when it’s introduced by the Government. Micheál Martin found himself at odds with many party members when he backed a ‘yes’ vote – but he’s told reporters they’re on the same page now while the Labour leader has described the projected results as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘beyond our wildest dreams.’

Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says there’s now no reason why the Houses of the Oireachtas can’t bring in legislation ‘within weeks.’

1.10PM

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuiness says the result today is a ‘turn up for the books’. Final tallies show 63 percent of the electorate voted yes. Deputy McGuiness – who campaigned on the No side – said it is important the views of everyone are respected.

12.50PM

In Tipperary, the No campaign have left the count centre.

In the RDS, Health Minister Simon Harris is receiving a lot of praise for his role in the Yes campaign.

Very emotional scenes. Many women coming up thanking Health Minister @SimonHarrisTD for his role in the @Together4yes campaign. #8thRef pic.twitter.com/TXkWwNxrhp — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018

12.40PM

35.1% of boxes have now been tallied in Tipperary with Yes leading with 58.4% of the vote.

Tally in #Tipperary at 12:30 pm

35.1% of votes tallied

Yes: 58.4%

No: 41.6% #Referendum2018 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

Celebrations have begun in Waterford.

A leading pro-life campaigner in Donegal, Mary T. Sweeney, has accused the government of lying in a bid to repeal the 8th amendment.

The latest tally in Donegal sees a ‘No’ vote leading by 53 percent with less than 40 boxes to count.

We're crunching the numbers here at the Aura in Letterkenny. This will certainly be a historic day across the country. Early yet, but hoping that #DonegalSaysAye 💚💛💜 #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/ODOhQaULnC — Donegal Together For Yes (@ARCDonegal) May 26, 2018

Meanwhile, An Taoiseach Leo Varadker has reacted calling the vote “the culmination of a quiet revolution.”

12.30pm

Wexford Together For Yes have begun their celebrations as the tally there shows a clear Yes vote.

Final tally figures show 69 percent of the Constituency voted yes with 31 percent voting no.

The Village of Bree outside Enniscorthy returned one of the lowest yes votes across the County at 55 percent.

This is the local area of Junior Minister Paul Kehoe who didn’t publicly declare his stance on the issue.

John Mullins, Chairperson of the Co. Wexford Pro Life Campaign called it “a dark day.”

There's yet to be a final announcement but Yes campaigners are already celebrating here at #Wexford's Count Centre #8thref pic.twitter.com/6hVfohsCOA — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

In Tipperary, local politicians are gathering to celebrate a Yes vote where counting has officially begun.

FG's Mary Newman, independent Cllr Pat English, independent TD Seamus Healy, Ben Brogan and Labour TD Alan Kelly at the Tipperary count pic.twitter.com/5aTighFPl6 — Conor Kane (@Conorkane1974) May 26, 2018

While in Monaghan, spokesperson for the No campaign John McGuirk has described his home village in Monaghan voting yes as a “candle in the dark.”

A candle in the darkness: My hometown box, Tullycorbet Parish Hall in Monaghan, voted NO by 62% to 38. Still the best place in Ireland. May have the highest NO vote in the country. #8thref — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) May 26, 2018

12.20PM

The Health Minister says today is a historic day for Ireland and its women. An emotional Simon Harris says never again will Irish women need to travel to the UK for abortion services.

“This is an Ireland that no longer says take the boat, take the plane… now it says take our hand” #8thRef pic.twitter.com/ZoLkRcycjh — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has also reacted to today’s vote.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland has made a "powerful decision" for change and there's been a strong Yes vote in urban and rural areas #8thRef pic.twitter.com/TR9g8gBdvs — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) May 26, 2018

Locally, counting has officially begun in Carlow/Kilkenny.

Meanwhile in traditionally conservative Donegal, the No side are edging the lead on 52% of the vote.

Government Chief whip Joe McHugh says Donegal is "too close to call" as the No side leads by 52%. pic.twitter.com/SCZ37MekNj — Niall Colbert (@NiallColbert1) May 26, 2018

12.00pm

John O’Leary, No campaigner and Fianna Fáil councillor spoke to Beat reporter Alana and said “the Yes side came out very strongly about the hard cases. People took it on board that in order to include and encompass the hard cases that the only alternative was to vote Yes.”

There’s now a strong chance that every constituency in the country may vote Yes to repealing the 8th amendment.

Tallies are showing a strong trend towards yes.

In the Dublin City it’s unanimous – with possibly the strongest yes vote in the country coming in Rathmines where it was 87% yes.

In Dublin county overall it’s 3-to-1 Yes vote.

It’s tight in Donegal with the No side leading 51 – 49

With over half of boxes open in Kerry it looks like a 58% yes vote.

The Cork city centres are looking like a 2-1 yes, with the same result likely in Carlow Kilkenny

Across Wexford three quarters of boxes are open with no urban/rural divide and a clear yes on the cards

The trend nationwide is a Yes vote, and an emphatic Yes vote.

Enormous cheers as Ailbhe Smyth arrives at the Dublin count centre #8thref #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/kpbyXdgX2I — Ruairi Casey (@Ruairi_Casey) May 26, 2018

Waterford tally 68% YES…it peaked at 71% at one stage. Waiting on results of the 1st count #waterford #8thRef — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) May 26, 2018

11.40AM

Speaking to Beat reporter Dean, Carlow/Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward said although he advocated a No vote, he was expecting the result to be Yes but said “you have to go along with the will of people and that’s what democracy is all about.”

The final tally from Carlow from 10,311 votes was 6,499 Yes and 3,812 No.

In Kilkenny, the final tally out of 27,422 votes was 17,283 Yes and 10,139 No.

Final Carlow/Kilkenny tally: 63% yes, 37% no. — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

The reaction of Together for yes, Carlow/Kilkenny after final tallies showed a 63% yes vote and a 37% no. #CarKk18 #CWKk18 pic.twitter.com/xHfzTxOIfB — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

In Wexford, Fianna Fáil TD James Browne, who stayed neutral on the issue has tweeted his reaction to the result.

It is clear repeal #8thRef has been emphatically supported. I’m a great believer in our constitution & will of the people. The Oireachtas must move effectively & quickly to give effect to this clear mandate & enact the proposed legislation, which I will support. #Referendum2018 — James Browne TD (@JamesBrowneTD) May 26, 2018

In Tipperary with 22.5% of votes tallied the Yes side lead 59.2% to 40.8%.

Tally in #Tipperary at 11:30 am

22.5% of votes tallied

Yes: 59.2%

No: 40.8% #Referendum2018 — Debbie Ridgard (@Debbie_Ridgard) May 26, 2018

11.20AM

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion and Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward are both in attendance in the Carlow/Kilkenny count centre this morning. Tallies now showing a 62.7% lead for the Yes side.

.@Kathleensf1 who was the only one of the six local politicians in #carkk #carlowkilkenny to vote yes in #8thref says today is an emotional day pic.twitter.com/6GaeWRmfdI — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 26, 2018

In Tipperary 15.6% of boxes have been tallied with the Yes side earning 59.2% of the vote while the No side are on 40.8%.

#Tipperary tally at 11:00 am

15.6% of boxes tallied

Yes: 59.2%

No: 40.8% #ReferendumDay — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

All boxes in Waterford have now been opened. Tallies are showing a 72% Yes vote in the city with a 69% Yes vote in the county.

It is a resounding Yes from the Deise 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/aIKZFAQsqE — David Cullinane (@davidcullinane) May 26, 2018

All boxes open in #Waterford, think we’ll need a bigger #YES shelf when the sorting starts #Repealedthe8th pic.twitter.com/eIovfYBBEw — John Halligan (@JohnHalligan) May 26, 2018

11.00AM

Donegal, which has always been a typically conservative county, have the No side edging the lead after 100 boxes opened.

After 100 boxes, the No side leads narrowly in Donegal by 51% to 49% on the Yes side. pic.twitter.com/ijEgqq7boH — Niall Colbert (@NiallColbert1) May 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Waterford Together for Yes campaigners have already begun celebrations.

#Waterford Results are favouring yes:

72% yes and 28% no in city, 69% yes and 31% no in county… #beatnews — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

10.50AM

In Waterford, a third of boxes have been opened with 72% voting Yes in the city versus a 28% No vote. In the county it’s 69% Yes and 31% No.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has arrived in the Wicklow count centre.

Health Minister @SimonHarrisTD has described today as a 'significant day' as he greets constituents at the Wicklow count centre in Greystones #8thRef pic.twitter.com/Sdbdtud9UP — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) May 26, 2018

10.40AM

The Save the 8th campaign have conceded releasing the following statement. Cora Sherlock, of Love Both has described it as a “sad day for Ireland.”

In Waterford, the USI have celebrated a strong student vote.

10.30AM

Tallies in Tipperary showing a strong Yes vote so far with 8% of boxes tallied showing 60.5% in favour of repeal while 39.5% are against.

Tally at 10:30 am for #Tipperary constituency

8% of votes counted

Yes 2141 (60.5%)

No 1395 (39.5%) — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

10.20AM

Yes campaigner Dr. Peter Boylan has arrived in the RDS to loud cheers. He’s called the vote a “watershed moment.”

Peter Boylan: This is a watershed moment… this is due to the bravery of Irish women who told their story.#8thRef pic.twitter.com/1pcN2bv9o2 — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018

10.10AM

In Wexford, Labour leader Brendan Howlin is attending the tally. He told Beat reporter Robbie that the rural/urban divide in Ireland “doesn’t seem to be the case” in this referendum, saying that every part of Ireland has voted “very clearly, very emphatically to repeal the eighth amendment.” He’s called the vote “a sign of real maturity.”

10.00AM

So far in Tipperary seven boxes have been tallied with a 60.3% Yes vote and a 39.7% No vote.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny boxes have been opened in the Carlow/Kilkenny count centre.

Kilkenny boxes: busy counting votes here in Cillin Hill for Carlow/Kilkenny. pic.twitter.com/5ciIg9Oq4L — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

9.50AM

Counting is underway but many on the No side of the debate have already conceded.

In Dublin with 10 per cent of boxes open across 5 city constituencies YES is leading 4-to-1. Dublin Bay South is almost 80 per cent Yes with a quarter of boxes open.

Both city constituencies in Cork are 2-to-1 in favour of repeal at the moment.

Boxes opened in Donegal just after 10 past 9 and in the traditionally conservative constituency the No side leads 55 to 45 at the moment.

With 40 of the 213 boxes open in Kerry it’s 58 per cent in favour of YES.

Waterford is 2-to-1 yes at the moment with Limerick City the same and Limerick County reporting 57 per cent in favour of repeal.

Galway West shows 63 per cent yes at the moment.

While in the commuter belt Meath East is 3-to-1 yes and Meath West is showing 68 per cent in favour of repeal.

In Carlow with 75 per cent of boxes open it’s 64 per cent yes.

Carlow tallies: 64.2% yes, 35.8% no. Kilkenny boxes next. — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

9.40AM

Beat reporter Alana is in Waterford.

Ballot boxes are opening and the results of yesterday’s referendum regarding the 8thAmendment to the Constitution all hang in the balance here at the Waterford Count Centre.

Both the yes and no sides are eagerly waiting to find out the results of the Waterford count which has just kicked off this morning.

According to last night’s exit poll conducted by RTÉ and The Irish Times, Yes will have a 68% outcome nationwide, while the No vote will reach 32%.

The count is steaming ahead in the Waterford count centre! #Waterford #Beatnews pic.twitter.com/ff5luXJZE6 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

Meanwhile in Carlow/Kilkenny three miraculous religious medals have been found in a ballot box.

Three miraculous religious medals found in Box number 46 from the rural area of Tinryland in #carlowkilkenny #8thref pic.twitter.com/2ZSNQYEuhQ — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 26, 2018

9.30AM

Minister Richard Bruton says “on the best day” he could not have predicted the scale of the YES win unfolding in Dublin.

Says the message to Government is clear, legislation required swiftly but diligently. #8thRef — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 26, 2018

9.20AM

Counting underway at City Hall in Cork for #8thRef pic.twitter.com/L6Hy4sHTYI — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) May 26, 2018

The ballot boxes are open and the counting of votes is officially underway in Tipperary #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/8ZEpqOuc2t — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

9.10AM

Pro-life campaigners have been among the first to react to result predictions.

‘Love Both’ say they ‘paint a bleak picture’ paving the way for ‘abortion on demand’.

They’ve also called on the Taoiseach to hold to his promise that repeal would only lead to abortion in very restrictive circumstances.

Leo Varadkar meanwhile has Tweeted to thank everyone who voted to make ‘history’.

Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It’s looking like we will make history tomorrow…. #Together4Yes — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 25, 2018

9.00AM

Counting has officially begun in the abortion referendum.

Ballot boxes are being opened across the country with the exit polls saying it’ll be a landslide yes vote.

The process of counting the votes from what looks like an exceptionally high turnout is underway and we should have a good idea if the exit polls are right before midday.

An official result is likely to come in the late afternoon.

Last night’s two opinion polls are predicting a landslide victory for the Yes side.

Both the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI and the RTÉ Behaviour and Attitudes polls say it will break almost 70-30 in favour of repealing the 8th amendment.

The figures suggest every age demographic with the exception of the over 65s voted heavily Yes.

Almost 9 in 10 people aged between 18 and 24 voted in favour of repeal.

In Dublin the repeal vote was strongest but the figures say it will comfortably pass in every province.

Boxes about to be opened here in the Waterford Count Centre! #Waterford #beatnews pic.twitter.com/X2mFta1Bbh — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

Boxes have opened here in Cillin Hill for counting to get underway for Carlow/Kilkenny. pic.twitter.com/OoxYvKEQxM — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2018

8.50AM

Tallys are due to begin at count centres across the country at 9am.

