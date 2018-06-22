The country could be about to get caught up in another property bubble.

A UCD academic says that prices are being pushed up by international firms investing in buy-to-let premises.

Michelle Norris is warning those overseas firms could pull out of Ireland “in the morning”, bursting the bubble.

Architect Mel Reynolds says it is part of a pattern:

“We’re probably one of the most volatile markets in the world, we’re certainly the most volatile in Europe,” he said.

“We have these cycles where we have a boom followed by a bust, prices start spiralling and unfortunately policy, in particular, policy in the last four years, appears to facilitate this and amplify it.”

Digital Desk

