The first day of summer has brought with it plenty of…rain.

And it looks set to remain rainy for the start of the week as Met Éireann forecasts showery spells for the rest of Tuesday and throughout Wednesday.

Wednesday will have sunny spells but showers will persist with some being heavy and there is even a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

So far, so meh.

However, here’s the good news. We should be set for some fine weather over the May Bank holiday weekend.

The outlook from the national forecasters sees then weather beginning to clear on Thursday afternoon and Friday showing sunny spells.

Break out the suncream and sunglasses because temperatures are set to hit the high teens in the sunnier places.

And the good news doesn’t stop there – the warm weather is set to continue throughout the weekend.

Met Éireann’s latest indications are suggesting “very mild and mostly dry conditions over the weekend” so thoughts of the first summer BBQ will be on many minds.

In midland and eastern areas “warm sunny periods are expected to develop early in the weekend” and temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high teens (depending on sunshine).

If that isn’t enough to get you through the week, nothing is. Now to find that good beach towel…

