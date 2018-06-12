County by County, here are the most famous people in Ireland

12 June 2018

For a small county, it has to be said, we’ve really outdone ourselves when it comes to well-known/famous people.

From literary giants such as Yeats and Oscar Wilde to musical icons like Bono, Enya, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

But where are all of these people from?

County by County, here are the most famous people in Ireland

We’ve put together a list of who we think ranks as the ‘most famous’ person from each county in Ireland – north, south, east, and west.

Cork

Graham Norton

Limerick

Dolores O’Riordan

Roscommon

Chris O’Dowd

Donegal

Enya

Westmeath

Niall Horan

Meath

Pierce Brosnan

Dublin

Bono

Carlow

Saoirse Ronan

Waterford

Keith Barry

Clare

Sharon Shannon

Offaly

Shane Lowry

Wexford

Chris DeBurgh

Wicklow

Dara O’Briain

Antirim

Liam Neeson

Monaghan

Ardal O’Hanlon

Mayo

Rory O’Neil – Panti Bliss

Leitrim

Katherine Lynch

Kilkenny

D.J Carey

Sligo

Yeats

Kerry

Michael Fassbender

Louth

The Corrs

Laois

Robert Sheehan

Longford

Kitty Keiran

Galway

Dolores Keane

Down

Bear Grylls

Derry

Martin McGuinness

Armagh

Bobby Sands

Fermanagh

Oscar Wilde

Tipperary

Shane McGown

Kildare

Christy Moore

Cavan

Brian O’Byrne

