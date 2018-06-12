County by County, here are the most famous people in Ireland

County by County, here are the most famous people in Ireland12 June 2018
For a small county, it has to be said, we’ve really outdone ourselves when it comes to well-known/famous people.
From literary giants such as Yeats and Oscar Wilde to musical icons like Bono, Enya, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.
But where are all of these people from?
We’ve put together a list of who we think ranks as the ‘most famous’ person from each county in Ireland – north, south, east, and west.
Cork
Graham Norton
Limerick
Dolores O’Riordan
Roscommon
Chris O’Dowd
Donegal
Enya
Westmeath
Niall Horan
Meath
Pierce Brosnan
Dublin
Bono
Carlow
Saoirse Ronan
Waterford
Keith Barry
Clare
Sharon Shannon
Offaly
Shane Lowry
Wexford
Chris DeBurgh
Wicklow
Dara O’Briain
Antirim
Liam Neeson
Monaghan
Ardal O’Hanlon
Mayo
Rory O’Neil – Panti Bliss
Leitrim
Katherine Lynch
Kilkenny
D.J Carey
Sligo
Yeats
Kerry
Michael Fassbender
Louth
The Corrs
Laois
Robert Sheehan
Longford
Kitty Keiran
Galway
Dolores Keane
Down
Bear Grylls
Derry
Martin McGuinness
Armagh
Bobby Sands
Fermanagh
Oscar Wilde
Tipperary
Shane McGown
Kildare
Christy Moore
Cavan
Brian O’Byrne