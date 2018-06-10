Couple in hospital after being attacked by gang with weapons

10 June 2018

A man and woman are in hospital after being attacked by a number of men with weapons in Cork.

Gardaí believed that a number of men with weapons went into the couple’s house and assaulted them shortly after 3 am this morning.

They were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where the man’s injuries are described as very serious, while his partner’s injuries, a female in her 30s, are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was another woman, in her early 30s, and two children under six years in the house at the time of the incident and they were unharmed.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination, and a car was found burnt out a number of kilometres away in Waterfall, Co. Cork, and this has also been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Gurranabraher on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

