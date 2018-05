Crash on the N11 in Wexford

10 May 2018

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the N11 in Wexford.

The five car incident south of Gorey between the Clogh roundabout and Camolin.

Diversions are being set up to accommodate the collision.

Gardai are advising motorists to use alternate routes if possible, and they do hope to have the road reopended later today.

