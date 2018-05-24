DNA samples taken from crime scenes are helping to catch more suspects in murders, assaults and burglaries.

A third of DNA samples from crime scenes that were uploaded to the national database last year were matched to a person.

That is up from 18% in 2016, according to Forensic Science Ireland’s annual report.

The database helps to link crimes with a perpetrator through DNA.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it is playing a significant role in catching criminals.

He said: “They contribute to high profile cases over the course of the year, matters that we hear about daily in our news, significant drug seizures, gangland murders, aggravated and very serious assaults.

“The database continues to be a success with now over 21,000 profiles added in the last year.”

Charlie Flanagan.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss