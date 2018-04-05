Almost €30,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and two stolen caravans have been seized in a number of raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.

CAB, assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit) Revenue Customs and local Gardaí conducted 21 searches in counties Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin targeting the proceeds of Organized Crime.

A Mercedes car, a number of lawnmowers and €1,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine were also seized.

A number of documents and mobile phones are being examined and a freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of cash.

One man has been arrested.

– Digital desk

