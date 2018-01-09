There are 575 people on trolleys in our country’s hospitals today.

That is a 3.6% increase on yesterday according to nurses group the INMO.

The worst affected is CUH in Cork, where 46 people are waiting on a bed.

69 of those people on trolleys are here in the South East.

The numbers coincide with winter flu season which is putting extra pressure on emergency departments.

INMO Trolley/Ward Watch 09/01/18

575 Patients

411 on ED trolleys

164 on wards #trolleywatch https://t.co/NmpGN2LjpA pic.twitter.com/bhYkOrId7a — INMO_IRL (@INMO_IRL) January 9, 2018

But Labour leader Brendan Howlin says the problem does not start in the A&E.

He said: “The pressure is not solely on the A&E, it is in the individual wards.

“The people are trapped in accident and emergency departments because there is no beds.

“I we create more beds in the hospitals, that relieves the pressure.”

– Digital Desk

Spread the love













Don't Miss