Cut it out: School bans ‘Meet me at McDonald’s’ haircuts

22 February 2018

A school in England has banned a haircut known as the “Meet me at McDonald’s” and warned pupils they may be sent home or placed in isolation until their hair is restyled.

In a letter to parents, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy’s headmaster Barry Smith listed “variations on the style often known as ‘Meet me at McDonald’s'” among seven “unacceptable haircuts for boys”.

He said families of any child whose haircut was deemed unsuitable for school would be contacted directly, and if their child’s hair was not restyled they would “either be sent home to have their hair restyled or placed in isolation until their hair is restyled”.

The school did not elaborate on the “Meet me at McDonald’s” style in its letter.

Norwich barber Elliot Branford said: “It’s a grade zero or a one on the sides, then disconnected with a perm or curly on the top and you have it sitting forwards.”

Other “unacceptable” haircuts listed in the school’s letter include high top styles, shaved parting lines and any variation on a Mohican.

Mr Smith wrote: “Most pupils dress appropriately and most have hairstyles that are not extreme.

“We expect all pupils to meet this standard.”

He said the school would “happily provide families with a PowerPoint of unacceptable styles to avoid”.

The former Great Yarmouth High School, which was the worst-performing school in Norfolk, was taken over by Inspiration Trust and renamed Charter Academy last year.

It hit the headlines in September when Mr Smith introduced strict new rules in a bid to turn its fortunes around.

Share it:













Don't Miss