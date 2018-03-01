Cute or what? These pics of Dublin Zoo’s animals in the snow will melt your heart

01 March 2018

Dublin Zoo might be closed, but that hasn’t stopped its animals from experiencing snowfall in the capital.

While the wolves and snow leopards are in their element, others are not as accustomed to the inclement weather.

To alleviate the cold, additional heaters and continuous access to warm homes have been made available to all animals at the zoo.

Check out these images taken at Dublin Zoo yesterday… so damn cute!

