Cyclist, 19, dies after collision with truck on N11

18 April 2018

A young cyclist has died following a collision with a truck in Dublin.

Gardai in Donnybrook are investigating the fatal crash on the N11 at the junction with Greenfield Park. It happened at 3.15pm this afternoon.

A 19-year-old male cyclist was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The scene was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.

