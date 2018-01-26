Cyclist dies in Donegal road accident

26 January 2018

A cyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Donegal.

The accident happened at Ards Beg, Gortahork, at around 4pm this afternoon.

The man in his 40s was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

