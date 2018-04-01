The father of a boy who died in a suspected hit-and-run in Tenerife has paid tribute to his “wee superstar”.

The 10-year-old, Carter Carson from Newtownabbey in Antrim, was hit by a car as he left a shopping centre on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where he died late on Friday.

His dad Stuart told Belfast Live that his son was their world, “with a smile that touched so many hearts.

[quote]”He was a football crazy kid whose loss we can’t describe.[/quote]

“We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their support, kind words and generosity.

“Rest easy Daddy’s wee superstar.”

Spanish news outlets are reporting this morning that two people have been arrested in connection with with the suspected hit-and-run, following the arrest of one man last night.

Detenidas dos personas por la muerte de un niño atropellado en Tenerife https://t.co/2H29EivIxP — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) April 1, 2018

This was confirmed by Spain’s Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido who said this morning: “Police have arrested two men over their alleged links to the fatal running-over of a boy in Tenerife.

“Once again the public’s help has been fundamental. Thanks for all your help.”

– Digital Desk

