Dáil looking to pass law giving working parents extra unpaid leave

Working parents could be entitled to more unpaid maternity leave if proposals are passed in the Dáil this week.

The draft law aims to help families enjoy a better work-life balance.

According to the Irish Independent, the legislation will also extend unpaid parental leave from the current four months to six months and will raise the qualifying child age from eight to 12 years.

The draft law, the Parental Leave (Amendment) Bill 2017, goes to the report stage on Wednesday before moving to the Seanad.

It was championed by Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats who hope it can enacted in the next few months.

Share it:













Don't Miss