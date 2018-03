TDs are prepared to sit in the Dáil until midnight tonight debating the bill on the abortion referendum.

They have returned from their St Patrick’s Day break a day early for the discussions.

The public is expected to vote on the Eighth Amendment at the end of May.

The Dáil is also due to debate a Sinn Féin Private Members Motion aimed at disbanding the Government’s Strategic Communications Unit.

– Digital Desk

