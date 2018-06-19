Business leaders and unions today present their wishlist to the Government for Budget 2019.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions, ISME, Social Justice Ireland and Dublin Chamber of Commerce will outline their hopes, concerns and priorities to a Dáil Budget Oversight Committee.

Committee Chairman Colm Brophy says the process will lead to a set of recommendations for Government.

“We take submissions and listen to the views of the trade unions, the employers, social groups,” he said.

“A real cross-section of society will come before the committee to outline their wishlist.

“Then we work with that and come together to form a committee viewpoint and bring that to the Government in terms of our views of what should be in the Budget.”

IMAGE: Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe TD

