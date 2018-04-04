Data held by Facebook on 87 million of its users may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the company has said.

The number is 37 million higher than previous estimates in the information leak scandal.

In a blogpost, chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer, said: “In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people – mostly in the US – may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.”

The social network says most of those affected were in the US – and has announced new privacy tools to protect users’ data.

At the start of a scheduled conference call with members of the media about privacy on the platform, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted the company didn’t do enough to protect users’ information, saying: “We didn’t take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is. That was a huge mistake. It was my mistake.”

On his previous dismissal of claims that false information influenced the US election, Mr Zuckerberg told reporters: “I clearly made a mistake by dismissing fake news as crazy.”

“It was too flippant, and I should never have described it as crazy,” he added.

Mr Zuckerberg said he and the company now took the issue more seriously and pointed to the recent removal of numerous accounts by the Russian Internet Research Agency, which he said showed their progress against disinformation.

But he added that tackling issues of security online was a “never-ending” arms race.

