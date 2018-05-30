#Standing4Women #CervicalCheck Nationwide campaign on Wednesday 30th May 5PM at Dail Eireann & locations right around the country Please wear red & stand in solidarity with the women & families affected. Let's keep progressing Womens* healthcare in Ireland#Assemble4Action pic.twitter.com/1fxduMGcYm — Standing4WomenIrl (@standing4women_) May 27, 2018

One of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal says she feels "let down" and "deeply concerned". A National Day of Action is taking place today in solidarity with the 209 women who received false negative smear tests. It is being organised by the Standing4Women campaign at 25 locations around the country, before a demonstration outside the Dail at 5pm. Rosie Condra is one of those affected and is hoping this will keep the issue in the spotlight.She said: "I feel let down, and I feel very deeply concerned. "Being one of the 209 women, I would like to stress that we each have a name, we each have families, and we each have a life. "We all collectively feel we need disclosure, we need support, and mostly, we need to be listened to."