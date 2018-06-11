In what looks a week of firsts for North Korean international relations, we may have just seen Kim Jong-un’s first ever public selfie.

The North Korean leader is in Singapore ahead of Tuesday’s historic summit with US president Donald Trump and seems to be out and about taking in the popular tourist attractions that the country has to offer.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign minister posted what is believed to be Kim’s first public selfie.

According to BusinessInsider.com, Balakrishnan is playing a very active role as summit host, having already received Trump and his American delegation.

He also visited North Korea last week where he said he was impressed with the “clean, modern, and beautiful [city] with clear evidence of ongoing construction” in Pyongyang.

The summit is the first ever between a sitting American president and North Korea’s leader.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his delegation walk around Singapore ahead of the highly-anticipated summit with Pres. Trump. https://t.co/9brDfz4VAz pic.twitter.com/T7oltzwtm8 — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2018

Kim Jong un cheered a like a rockstar on his arrival at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore #trumpkimsummit pic.twitter.com/jchEPcgTW7 — Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) June 11, 2018

Kim Jong Un’s jogging bodyguard unit make another appearance in Singapore https://t.co/2YOVzeNWBn pic.twitter.com/oqFT4GJ98V — TIME (@TIME) June 11, 2018

