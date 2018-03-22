Digital taxation and Brexit on Taoiseach's agenda at European Council meeting

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Brussels today for the start of a two-day European Council meeting.

EU leaders will be focussing on the progress of the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Varadkar says he hopes that guidelines on the future relationship between the EU and the UK will be agreed by the council.

The meeting will also debate economic issues including the controversial issue of digital taxation, with the EU commission proposing a 3% tax on the turnover of companies like Google and Facebook.

But the Taoiseach says he will argue that the EU should wait until the OECD completes a report on the issue.

