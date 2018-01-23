Dolores O’Riordan’s funeral takes place later today.

The Cranberries singer died last week at the age of 46.

After two days of public mourning, Dolores O’Riordan’s close family and friends will gather in a small rural church in Ballybricken to say their final goodbyes.

The 46-year-old mother-of-three was found dead at a hotel in central London on Monday morning last.

An inquest into her death opened on Friday but was adjourned until April 3 to allow for further test results.

Her funeral mass takes place this morning – she will be laid to rest beside her father Terry at a private family burial.

IMAGE Floral tributes in the hearse as the coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is taken into St Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss