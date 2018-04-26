President Donald Trump has claimed North Korea has already made concessions to the US in advance of a potential summit with Kim Jong Un in the coming months.

On Friday Mr Kim will meet South Korean leader Moon Jae-in in a summit which could pave the way for the meeting with Mr Trump which has been pencilled in for May or June.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim had frequently taunted each other before the recent thaw in the relationship.

Today, Mr Trump said the rhetoric with Mr Kim and the schoolyard taunts of nuclear buttons was “very, very nasty” and heightened fears of nuclear war.

But now, he says, the situation on the peninsula is going very well.

He said: “Let me just tell you the nuclear war would have happened if you have weak people.”

Mr Trump spoke on Fox & Friends.

During the call into the show, Mr Trump revealed more information about CIA director Mike Pompeo’s secret trip to North Korea earlier this month.

He said he was not supposed to meet with Mr Kim, but that they ended up meeting for more than an hour.

Share it:













Don't Miss