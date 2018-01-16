Donald Trump in ‘excellent’ overall health as medical results revealed

16 January 2018

President Donald Trump has a “very strong and a very probable possibility” of completing his presidency “with no medical issues”, his doctor has said.

A White House doctor has revealed Donald Trump weighs more than 17 stone, but says he’s in “excellent” overall health.

The results of the US President’s annual medical examination are being made public.

Mr Trump is on medication for hair loss and to lower cholesterol.

Mr Trump’s overall health “is excellent” and he did “exceedingly well” on cognitive screening, the medic added.

White House and Navy Doctor Ronny Jackson gave details on Tuesday following Mr Trump’s first physical last Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Dr Jackson reported that the 6ft 3in president weighed in at 239lb, 3lb heavier than he was in September 2016.

Mr Trump’s blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Mr Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office.

Dr Jackson said Mr Trump is healthy and should remain so for the remainder of his presidency.

President Trump asked for a cognitive test to be included as part of his first physical examination.

Mr Jackson said the president achieved a perfect score on the test, which was included in last Friday’s medical check-up.

The physician said Mr Trump’s 30 out of 30 score means there is no indication that the president has any cognitive issues.

The doctor speculated that Mr Trump requested the exam in an attempt to beat back the claims of the past few weeks that he is mentally unfit for office.

Mr Jackson described Mr Trump as “very sharp” and “very articulate when he speaks to me”.

