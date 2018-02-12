Donald Trump Jr’s wife has been taken to a New York hospital after she opened an envelope that contained white powder and felt ill, police said.

Vanessa Trump called 911 on Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

Police said she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

JUST IN: President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, taken to hospital as a precaution after she opened an envelope containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., at their New York apartment, police say https://t.co/zHRM3Jdwb7 pic.twitter.com/rM9ONEqlIM — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2018

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.

According to a Washington Post report, police department spokesman Lt. John Grimpel stated that after a preliminary assessment, police believe the substance is not suspicious.

Police say a hazardous material unit is also at the scene.

Share it:













Don't Miss