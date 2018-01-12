US president Donald Trump has extended waivers of nuclear sanctions against Iran.

The move keeps the landmark 2015 nuclear deal alive for at least another several months, despite Mr Trump’s past vows to scuttle the accord.

But he also made clear these waivers will be the last, unless what he calls serious flaws in the agreement are addressed by the spring.

The waivers were accompanied by other non-nuclear sanctions and a stern warning that Mr Trump will pull out of the deal if the fixes are not made.

In a statement, Mr Trump said the US would work with European partners to resolve flaws in the nuclear deal by trying to negotiate a follow-up agreement.

– PA and Digital desk

