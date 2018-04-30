Donations continue to flood in for Liverpool fan Sean Cox

30 April 2018

By Sarah Slater

Donations continue to flood in for Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who suffered serious head injuries after an assault outside Anfield last week.

Mr Cox, 53, is currently in a critical but stable condition in Walton Neurological Centre on Merseyside.

He was attacked by two men with a belt just moments before Liverpool took on Roma in their Champions League semi final.

Both Roma and Manchester United supporters have been among the thousands of people who have chipped in to the crowdfunding page gofundme.com set-up to help Sean’s family with his medical costs.

Within eight hours of being set-up the fund had raised more than €30,000

Soccer supporters and members of the public from around the world have now donated €73,000 of the €75,000 goal to the fundraising page set-up by Emmet Kavanagh.

One soccer fan on the page said: “At times likes this football fans of all teams unite. Thinking of you Sean,” while others added, “Best of luck and prompt recovery from an AS Roma fan from Australia,” and “You’ll get through this Sean! You’ll Never Walk Alone from New Jersey.”

Doctors hope to start to wake the father-of-three from his induced coma this week.

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

The Meath native who flew over to watch the match was left with the horrific injuries after two Italian men, who have since been charged, attacked him outside the stadium.

The unprovoked assault, which was captured on social media, occurred as the Dunboyne man was about to attend the match.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said when he heard of the match that he could not, “describe my emotions in English to be honest.

“That should never have happened, it should have never happened before, and it should never happen in the future.

“We all have to do everything to make sure things like that don’t happen anymore.

“It’s just unbelievable that something like that can happen and we all are giving all our thoughts and prayers to Sean and his family of course.”

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family at the moment." pic.twitter.com/GubJrVZCI6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2018

In a statement AS Roma slammed the violence which led to Sean being seriously injured.

“The club is co-operating with Liverpool FC, UEFA and the authorities. The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the Liverpool fan in hospital.”

Donations can be made to the Sean Cox Medical Fund.

