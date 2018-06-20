Three local authorities in Dublin have launched a major awareness campaign to highlight the serious problem caused by disposable coffee cups.

The ‘Don’t Be Dick’ campaign highlights how careless actions can have serious consequences on the environment, and asks consumers to think about their coffee drinking habits in a new way.

Video by Dublin City Council and JWT Folk.

Most disposable cups are made from paper with a plastic lining to make them waterproof in order to hold hot drinks. As a result, this makes them unsuitable for recycling in Ireland.

With Irish people using in excess of 200 million disposable cups every year this is having a seriously negative impact on our environment.

The hashtag #DontBeDick is being used on social media to promote the campaign.

Speaking about the campaign Edwina Dunford, Environmental Education Officer for Fingal County Council said:

“It just makes sense – using your reusable cup allows you to have your coffee, your way, every day, and at a better price.”

The new campaign runs for three weeks from June 20.

