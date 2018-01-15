A double suicide bombing in central Baghdad has killed at least 16 people, Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Major General Saad Maan said the rush-hour attack struck at the city’s Tayran Square this morning.

Aftermath of twin suicide attacks in Baghdad’s Tayran Square that targeted a gathering of laborers on Monday early morning, killing 26 and wounding 90 others.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/8Aedo8qULy — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 15, 2018

He said it was carried out by two suicide bombers and that the explosions also wounded at least 65 people.

The area around the square is usually crowded by labourers seeking work.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has claimed such attacks before.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country’s security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS.

Iraqi and US officials have warned IS would continue with insurgent-style attacks.

