DPP to decide direction of investigation into the discovery of the body of a newborn in Waterford

22 May 2018

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the death of a baby in Waterford last month.

The body of a newborn baby girl was found outside the HSE Community Care offices in Waterford City four weeks ago.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare services said in deference to an ongoing Gárda investigation, they will not be making any comment.

It’s understood the mother of the baby was visiting Caradoc on the morning of Sunday, April 22nd. She was accompanied by her own mother.

She was transferred to University Hospital Waterford and a search was subsequently carried out at the Community Care Offices on the Cork Road.

The body of the baby was discovered and Gardai sealed off the area.

The Deputy State Pathologist Michael Curtis carried out a post-mortem at UHW. The results have not been released.

Gardai in Waterford confirmed that an incident occurred and a file is being prepared and they will await directions from the DPP.

