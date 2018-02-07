Driver held after fleeing checkpoint

As customs officers approached a driver for not having VRT on his imported car, the driver sped through a major multi-agency checkpoint in Co Cork, glancing off a garda and being pursued for five miles before being arrested, writes Sean O’Riordan.

The incident happened in Ballinhassig yesterday at one of two multi-agency checkpoints mounted in the county as part of Operation Thor.

The checkpoints also led to the arrest of a suspected drug-driver, seizure of two seriously defective lorries, and the impounding of some cars which did not have their VRT registered within the 30-day requirement.

The checkpoints were mounted on the main Cork-Bandon road at Ballinhassig in the morning and on the Cork-Macroom road at Farnanes in the afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is in charge of policing the Cork West Garda Division, said the driver who sped away from the checkpoint had a female companion and two children in his car. Chief Supt Cadogan said the man was due to appear before a sitting of Macroom District Court today.

Separately, the senior garda said the suspected drug-driver was detected in Ballinhassig at 10.45am and some other motorists had their cars seized at both checkpoints because the car tax was three or more months out of date.

“People don’t seem to realise that their cars can be seized if their tax is out of date for that length of time,” he said.

“The checkpoints were very successful and we also gave out crime prevention leaflets to motorists who came through them.”

Chief Supt Cadogan said he was surprised at the number of motorists who passed through the checkpoints and then flashed their lights to warn oncoming motorists about their presence. He said he had personally witnessed it happening.

“People should realise that doing this could be warning criminals who could then end up burgling their own homes,” Chief Supt Cadogan added.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) spokesman Brian Farrell, who attended both checkpoints, said he was concerned to see a number of unaccompanied learner drivers who didn’t even have L-plates displayed on their cars.

This checkpoint took place between Halfway and Innishannon with members of the gardaí, customs, Road Safety Authority, revenue, and social protection.

Mr Farrell said several vehicles had very bald tyres, which are a contributory factor in 14% of all fatal road accidents.

He said RSA vehicle inspectors discovered one truck with “dangerous corrosion on its suspension” and it was immediately impounded.

Mr Farrell said the RSA compile data on haulage companies to see if their trucks are properly maintained.

RSA transport officers also inspected tachographs in vehicles driven by professional drivers to ensure they hadn’t exceeded permitted time limits behind the wheel.

Share it:













Don't Miss