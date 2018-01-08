This driver had a very lucky escape

08 January 2018

One driver had a very lucky escape on the icy roads yesterday.

The motorist was travelling on the old Kilcullen Road in Kildare when the vehicle went off the road and ended up on its side.

Luckily, the driver escaped without injuries.

The incident was revealed on the Garda Traffic Twitter account this evening as they reminded drivers to slow down and arrive alive.

Kildare Gardaí: This driver has a lucky escape yesterday on

the old Kilcullen Road, Co Kildare. no injuries sustained. #ArriveAlive #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/utgBbenm8i — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 8, 2018

Main pic: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

