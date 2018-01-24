A driver in Dundalk found himself in a slippery situation when his van got stuck in the mud.

Local Gardai received a call to help the driver and officers were sent to the scene.

They assisted the driver in getting his van out of the mud but then realised that the van had no insurance, tax or NCT.

The van was seized.

Driver in a slippery situation after call made to Dundalk Gardaí that a van was stuck in the mud. After helping the driver we discovered the van had no insurance/tax/NCT. Van seized pic.twitter.com/TjViGQzmsB — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 24, 2018

Main photo: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

