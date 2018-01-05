Gardai have issued a warning that motorists who avoid checkpoints will be caught.

The warning comes after a driver in Tipp tried to dodge officers on traffic duty by hiding in a nearby fire station car park.

Gardai on duty in Cahir spotted the driver turning to avoid the checkpoint and located them hiding in the fire station car park.

They discovered the driver had no licence, insurance, NCT or tax.

The car was seized and the motorist will face a court appearance in the coming months.

Cahir Gardaí playing hide and seek as car turned from checkpoint and hid in the local fire station. No License/Insurance/Nct/Tax. Car seized and court to follow. A driving career up in smoke!! pic.twitter.com/HS6FmQhCHC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 5, 2018

Main photo: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

Spread the love













Don't Miss