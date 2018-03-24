Follow up search operations have taken place in Tallaght and Clondalkin following the recovery of a quantity of cocaine in the Ronanstown area in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Two vehicles were intercepted in the Ronanstown area at approximately 7.30pm as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force, targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered and two males aged 30 and 26 were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Follow up search operations took place in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

During the operation controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €1.4 million (subject to analysis) were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

The 26-year-old male is scheduled to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with the investigation. The 30-year-old remains in custody.

