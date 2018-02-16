It’s getting easier to prosecute owners for neglecting their animals.

There were three successful prosecutions this month under new legislation – and 11 more cases are scheduled.

Three dogs involved have since been treated and re-homed, while their owners received bans and fines.

The DSPCA’s Gillian Bird says their inspectors now have the power to seize animals who are at risk:

“In the old legislation, if you had somebody who was cruel to ten dogs, that would have just been prosecuted as a single case.

“In the new legislation, each case is dealt with differently and that makes a huge difference.”

