Dublin Food Sales has announced news of a new acquisition for Wexford based food wholesaler Scallan’s.

The move will see the well-established family run business continue to operate from their custom built premises near Wexford town and expand upon their already strong presence across the South East region.

Speaking on the announcement Graham Scallan, Scallan’s Food Services and Supplies, says “As a family we are delighted to announce news of this acquisition which is part of a long term growth strategy. We have always been committed to doing business in the South East region and working with Dublin Food Sales means that our company will future proof itself in a competitive market space. Our dedicated team will continue to deliver the same levels of excellent customer service we are known for. Furthermore, this move will see us offer a broader product range at competitive price points to our customers.”

Dublin Food Sales distributes more than 4,500 lines of food, drink and packaging products into hotels, restaurants, takeaways, corporate and public sector bodies across Ireland.

With an annual turnover of €15 million, the business is spearheaded by Irish entrepreneur Richard Meehan, who speaking on the announcement commented, “Scallan’s is a natural fit for our growing family of independent food service businesses. We value the fact that the business is a family built one and the Scallan family will remain integral to its operations as we move forward. We see huge potential for this company to continue expanding within the South East region and Wexford as a location for doing business lends itself well to these ambitions. We will be investing heavily into the Scallan’s business and their Wexford site.”

A number of new appointments have been made to the current board of directors which will assist in leading the company into its next phase of development.

