The planned Metrolink in Dublin is facing fierce opposition from a GAA club who say it will “rip out their heart and soul”.

The proposal will see Swords and Sandyford connected via Dublin Airport with a capacity for 30 thousand passengers an hour at peak times.

The underground section of the route will mean some homes and sports clubs being affected, including Na Fianna.

The club’s Public Relations Officer, Cormac O’Sullivan, says they will be voicing their opposition to the plans.

He said: “The preferred option should become the unpreferred option very quickly.

“If this happens this has disastrous consequences for Na Fianna and for the cultural hub of Dublin 7, Dublin 9 and Dublin 11 areas.

– Digital Desk

