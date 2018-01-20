A total of 250 homeless people enjoyed a banquet dinner in Dublin’s GPO yesterday evening.

Defence Forces spring into action to convert GPO into banquet venue for members of homeless community pic.twitter.com/ZrZW6ShSge — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 19, 2018

The event, run by the Dublin Lions Club, is known as Eric’s Party and is now in its 59th year.

It coincides with a drop in the latest homeless figures – new statistics show that 270 fewer people were homeless last month.

U2’s Larry Mullen makes a surprise appearance at the homeless dinner in the GPO @rtenews pic.twitter.com/JF6VBNEsvV — Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) January 19, 2018

John Sheehy, President of the Dublin Lions Club, said that it is always a great event.

“It’s called Eric’s Party in honour of one of our founding members who had the vision to set up this event, which essentially is a party for the homeless,

“It’s a lovely opportunity to pay respect, spend some time, and really enjoy a social occasion with the homeless.”

Humbling experience at Eric’s party in the GPO for the homeless. Unbeleivable work by @dublinlionsclub @anpost @defenceforces homelessness needs more attention and realisation tge unfortunate circumstances people find themelves in pic.twitter.com/0Kl7oosdlT — Conor Murphy (@ConorMurff) January 19, 2018

– Digital desk

