Dublin’s Connolly Station is closed due to what Iarnród Éireann has said is a security alert.

The station has been evacuated and closed on the advice of Gardaí.

The alarm was raised when a suspicious item was found near platforms one and two shortly after 12 noon.

No services are operating to or through the station with DART and Commuter which operate through Connolly to other stations are running but will not stop at Connolly.

Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers.

More to follow.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss