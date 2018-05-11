Dungarvan Gardaí appeal for witnesses to theft of €5,000 from 73 year old woman

11 May 2018

Co. Waterford Gardaí are hunting for eastern European gang who stole €5,000 from a 73-year-old.

The woman had just taken the cash from a bank to pay for her brother’s funeral.

Detectives say the gang in this incident comprised of two men and one woman in their late 20s or 30s and are responsible for a number of distraction-style thefts in Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford and Dublin over the past month.

The incident occurred on the 26th April at 11 AM on Emmet Street.

The woman believes the money may have been taken by a male who she had a conversation with earlier.

Gardai appealing for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are advising people to be conscious of their surroundings and people in the vicinity when they are withdrawing large quantities of cash from banks, ATMs and post offices etc.

Image: Emmet Street, Dungarvan (Google Street View)

Share it:













Don't Miss