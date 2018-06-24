An Irish farmer captured the moment a ‘dust devil’ whirlwind swept his hay into the air.

Johnny Connolly’s video shows the dust devil, which is caused by a swirling updraft during sunny conditions, in full force.

The Kildare farmer told the Farmers Journal it left a track of 100ft wide through the hay.

Flat, dry land, sunny conditions and low winds increase the likelihood of dust devils.

